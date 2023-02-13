Eris Drew and Octa Octa set to headline Big Dyke Energy, Bristol’s first queer festival, in old torpedo factory

Event promoter and record label Big Dyke Energy has announced an open-air festival taking place in Bristol this June.

This will be the first-ever queer festival to take place in the city, set to happen on 10 June at Bristol’s Propyard, an old torpedo factory, across two stages.

The festival will feature eight acts from the queer electronic music scene across twelve hours. Eris Drew goes back-to-back with Octo Octa for a headline set, Bristol staples YAZZUS and LCY also feature, and Angel D’Lite, Ellie Stokes, FAFF, Melo, Fliss Mayo and Sadidas will all play.

Melo, a co-founder of Big Dyke Energy alongside FAFF, said: “We’re both buzzing to bring the energy and vibe of our London parties to my home city of Bristol and showcase some of the best artists in underground dance music. It’s a true celebration of diversity and individuality, where the LGBTQIA+ community and allies can come together to feel free!�”

Founded in 2019, Big Dyke Energy is a regular event that takes place usually in venues in South East London and has a zero tolerance policy towards any form of bigotry discrimination, and harassment. Its events provide inclusive safe spaces for queer women, non-binary, intersex and trans+ people, aiming to let people “harness hedonism and have complete freedom of expression”, the promoter says.

There will be chillout zones, community workshops, fundraising and food vendors throughout the festival, too.

Big Dyke Energy takes place on 10 June 2023 in at Propyard in Bristol. Find out more information about the festival and buy tickets for £20 upwards (more for allies) at headfirstbristol.co.uk.