Beatport announces inaugural ReConnect electronic music industry summit

Beatport has announced its inaugural ReConnect electronic music summit, a two-day conference that will focus on electronic music culture, creative innovation, technology and the emergence of Web3 among other topics.

Set to be held in the 74Wythe event space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn this 22 and 23 September, ReConnect has already announced several Web3 talks curated by Deadmau5’s metaverse gaming company PIXELYNX and Web3 streaming platform Audius, while harm reduction group Dance Safe and the nonprofit Women in Music are among those slated to deliver keynote speeches and host one-on-one discussions.

More program announcements will come as the event draws closer.

Beatport is also promising live performances from the “world’s top DJs” at night after talks and networking sessions have concluded. The music marketplace has already opened pre-registration for pre-sale on its website.

In a statement shared by Beatport, Ed Hill, Senior Vice President of Beatport Media Group said, “It is our hope that extending and transforming the ReConnect concept into an annual place to exchange ideas about our business resonates with our community in New York and the U.S. in general.

This is a hugely important market for the music that we all love so much.”

Beatport first launched ReConnect in March 2020 with the goal of bringing the greater music community as well as charities together in March 2020 as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. The marketplace says that the two live-streamed events and other initiatives it has held as part of ReConnect series have raised more than $800,000 for charities across the globe, and have featured the likes of Pete Tong, Rüfüs du Sol and Nina Kraviz DJing in their livestreams.

Microsoft Surface recently partnered with Beatport on the Originals² campaign, showing off the new collaborative Party Mode feature that enables up to four DJs to seamlessly perform a back-to-back set from multiple locations anywhere in the world which can be livestreamed to viewers across the globe, with the browser-based DJ software now fully compatible with Microsoft Surface’s PixelSense touch screen.