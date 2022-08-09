Beatport ReConnect Summit announces headline speakers Deadmau5, Eris Drew, Kerri Chandler, Richie Hawtin and more

The summit features talks, workshops and debates concerning inclusion, wellness and music tech

Beatport has announced the phase one line-up of headline speakers featuring at its debut ReConnect Summit in New York this September.

The line-up includes Deadmau5, Richie Hawtin, A-Trak, Coco & Breezy, Eris Drew, Giolì & Assia, Kerri Chandler, Natalia Clavier, Octo Octa, UNiiQU3 and more.

The two-day ReConnect Summit promises to “Explore. Innovate. Inspire” according to its tagline, with the intention of being a place for industry experts, creatives and enthusiasts in the dance and electronic music industry to share and learn ideas and discuss relevant issues facing it.

One area, The Roof, will host “inspirational conversations”, Beatport says, concerning music culture, wellness, diversity and inclusion. Here, talks will be led by the likes of industry initiatives shesaid.so, Women In Music and The Art of Areté.

Alongside this, second space The Room will be home to the event’s “unique showcases”, taking a focus on music technology. There will also be tech-focused conversations and debates hosted here, covering topics such as Web3 programming. Talks here will include artists as well as industry insiders such as crypto streaming platform Audius’s CEO Roneil Rumburg and Inder Phull from PIXELYNX.

Then, The Lounge will be the place for summit-goers to get involved in “demos, workshops and direct input A&R sessions” run by the Beatport Group.

Check out the full lineup below.

The Summit follows Beatport’s input at 2022’s International Music Summit in Ibiza, named Originals², and included talks, a music curation tutorial and live set workshop.

ReConnect Summit will take place on 21 & 22 September 2022 at the Superior Ingredients venue in Brooklyn, New York. Find out more information and book tickets at reconnect.beatport.com.