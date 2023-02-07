logo
3
News

Australians, prepare to say Hi-diddly-ho to a new The Simpsons-themed rave

Finally, a solution for those who have always wanted to try a Flaming Moe.

 
Yikes Adelaide Simpsons Theme Rave

Image: Yikes Adelaide/Eventbrite

Following the success of America’s recent Shrek-inspired raves, Australia is bringing it home(r) with an upcoming The Simpsons event dedicated to all things Springfield.

The rave, which is coming to Adelaide for one night only, lets Simpsons fans experience the hit series quite unlike ever before.

Not only are attendees encouraged to dress up as their favourite character from the Simpson’s universe, but organisers are also preparing for a full Springfield experience – incorporating locations and drinks inspired by the show.

Start the night off by thinkin’, actin’ and lookin’ young by cracking open a bottle of Buzz Cola. From there, visitors can move on to other Simpson’s themed drinks including Duff Beer, Marge-a-ritas and, of course, a Flaming Moe.

Opportunities to pose for pictures and grab snacks from the custom-built Kwik-E-Mart are offered too and, even better, one lucky attendee will also win a prize for showing up in the best costume.

The rave is set to place on 3 June at the Rhino Room, centred in Adelaide.

To help recreate the dysfunctional town in the best way possible, the event organisers are encouraging DJs, videographers and volunteer staff to get in touch and help throw the one-night party.

Tickets for the Simpsons Rave are available now and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Those looking to help organise the event can reach out to staff via the Yikes Adelaide contact page.

logo

Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.

Subscribe

Trending Now

1Best freeware of the month: February 2023

2SSL 12 review: Affordable interface with a reputation to uphold

3Arturia MiniFreak V review: A big-hitting hardware synth goes virtual

logo

The world’s leading media brand at the intersection of music and technology.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 MusicTech is part of NME Networks.