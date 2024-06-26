Amazon Prime Day 2024: dates and what music technology deals to expect

After months of buildup, Amazon has finally revealed the dates for this year’s Prime Day, and there’s certain to be a cornucopia of synths, drum machines, and other music tech hardware to get your hands on at a fraction of the price.

Prime Day first took place in 2015 as a way for Amazon to offer huge savings on homeware to electronics to more niche hobbyist gear. It was expectedly pretty popular, and has grown considerably in the nearly 10 years since. For the last few years Prime Day has spanned two days, and this year, in certain parts of the world it’ll last six!

Yep, there’ll be plenty of killer deals to be had on music gear, so the team here at MusicTech will be scanning Amazon for the duration of the event to bring you only the very best.

It should be noted that due to the success of Prime Day, other big music retailers now offer savings across the Prime Day period to compete. That means more discounts for you.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Until only recently, information as to the exact date of Amazon Prime Day 2024 was unavailable. And now, finally, the e-commerce giant has confirmed that this year’s event will take place across 16-17 July 2024 in both the UK and US.

Worth noting if you’re in Australia or Singapore: for you, this year’s Prime Day will take place over six days. Yep, you read that right. From 16-22 July.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 key information

As we said before, Prime Day has become bigger than Amazon itself, with many music retailers offering savings across the event. But you should bear in mind that to buy any actual Prime Day deals at Amazon you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. This is priced at £8.99 per month, or £95 for the whole year. There’s also a 30-day free trial available, so you can always sign up for Prime Day and cancel before the end of the 30-day period. Additionally, Prime membership includes perks like fast, free delivery on certain products throughout the year, as well as access to Prime Video.