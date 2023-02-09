Ableton announces free Loop event with Wayne Snow

Attendees will get an inside look into Snow’s studio practice and his songwriting methods

Ableton has announced a Loop event with Wayne Snow, which will give attendees insight into his studio practice and his walkthrough of writing a new track from his forthcoming record.

Ableton’s Loop sessions have been running since 2015, providing budding and established producers with insight and inspiration into new techniques and ideas. Its new event will feature artist Wayne Snow and is set to run on 4 March 2023 as a 90-minute session, with no cost involved.

Soul-influenced artist Snow has worked with artists such as FKJ and Darius, and has released two studio albums, Freedom TV in 2017 and Figurine in 2021, earning him over 750,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Attendees at this session will get a behind-the-scenes look at how Snow uses acting techniques to explore and recall scenarios, emotions and thoughts, and works with a producer to “resurface them into creative energy for his music”.

For this instalment, he’ll be joined by producer Golo Schultz in Brewery Studios, Berlin and together they’ll give a walkthrough of their process for writing a new track from his forthcoming album.

Musician Katarina Holmberg will be on hand to moderate the conversation between the two and field questions from the audience. After the session, attendees can join a Loop Cafe – a group chat where music makers can discuss their learnings from the session and their own studio practice.

Loop Session: In the Studio with Wayne Snow starts at 6pm, Berlin/Germany (UTC+1). Attendees can use the event site’s timezone selector to find out when it happens in their local time, too.

Save the date at loop.ableton.com.