Learn how to progress in music technology at Abbey Road Studios free Abbey Road Amplify event

The event features some huge guests from the world of music production.

Abbey Road Studios is hosting its second annual Abbey Road Amplify event, taking place over three days this week, coinciding with its 91st Anniversary.

For the event, the studio is opening its doors to the next generation of musical masterminds and creatives for a free festival featuring panel discussions, masterclasses and Q&As.

Participants can attend for free by entering a ballot and the festival is also being livestreamed on the Abbey Road Studios website for those who can’t attend in person. Just some of the key events are as follows:

Music For Film with Isobel Waller-Bridge, Amelia Warner and Dr Who composer Segun Akinola

From Bedroom Producer To Professional with hitmakers Swindle, Karma Kid and I. Jordan

The Joy Of Making Music – a look at the importance of music as a medium of expression with James Smith (Yard Act), artists Che Lingo and Conor Albert, plus Camille Purcell (writer of hits for Little Mix, Mabel and Jess Glynne)

The Craft Of Hitmaking – a discussion with producers and songwriters on the secret of a hit song with guests including Mark Ralph (whose hits include Years & Years, Jax Jones, Clean Bandit and Aitch)

Music Photography Panel with photographer Jill Furmanovsky and recent Abbey Road Music Photography Awards winner Joe Puxley

There are also talks on the art of sampling and a deep dive into ways of getting your music heard in today’s competitive market.

Abbey Road’s head of brand and communications, Mark Robertson said of the event: “For the last four years, we’ve been on a mission to inform and inspire young people who are looking at a career in music through free workshops and 121 mentoring.

“We’re fortunate to see some of the world’s greatest creatives work in our house, so we’re thrilled that some of Abbey Road’s friends are joining us to share their knowledge and experience to help empower emerging talent as they begin their journeys.”

The event is set to take place on 7, 8 and 12 of November.

Sign up and find out more at abbeyroad.com.