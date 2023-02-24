Christian Henson announces departure from Spitfire Audio, Pianobook and LABS following transphobia dispute

Producer Jeremy Blake responded: “this is one of the worst outcomes for this situation, and I urge everyone involved to reflect on how this doesn’t solve the problem”

Christian Henson, the co-founder of British software brand Spitfire Audio, has taken to Twitter to share the news that he will no longer remain involved in Spitfire Audio, Pianobook and LABS operations. The announcement follows accusations of Henson espousing allegedly transphobic views.

In the tweet, Henson says that he is “deeply saddened that Spitfire and Pianobook [have] become embroiled in something it has no involvement with,” and that he will “step back from any involvement in Spitfire Audio, Pianobook and LABS, including acting in any consulting capacity.”

Read his announcement below.

Henson’s departure comes in light of a video essay posted by producer and content creator Jeremy Blake of Red Means Recording. In the video, titled ‘Spitfire Audio has a Transphobia Problem,’ Blake claims that Henson’s comments on transgender rights have caused upset among the music production community and Spitfire customer base. Spitfire collaborators Venus Theory and Skyscape Paradise reportedly terminated their partnership with the brand following the revelation.

The initial dispute arose when Henson voiced support for author JK Rowling and former comedy writer Graham Linehan – specifically on their views on transgender rights, which have sparked controversy and backlash.

Jeremy Blake has issued a response to MusicTech regarding Henson’s announcement, saying: “I am saddened and disappointed [that] the efforts of the community to redeem a beloved company have ended in Christian’s departure. I tried very hard in my video to offer a path to open communication and clearing of the air, and we have gotten none of that.

“The fact of the matter is, Christian hasn’t apologized or explained his stance on the matter addressed. Nobody has. It’s still there, looming like it always was.

“What worries me here is that the beliefs shared in the original tweet are so deeply entrenched that instead of coming around to seeing why they are harmful, Christian has decided to martyr himself and step down from his operations at Spitfire.

“With that in mind, I believe Christian will continue to be involved in the company unless he is removed from the corporate structure. He still is a co-owner.

“This is one of the worst outcomes for this situation, and I urge everyone involved to reflect on how this doesn’t solve the problem, it just sweeps it under the rug. A little.”