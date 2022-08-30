Baby Audio’s IHNY 2 is an easy-to-use parallel compressor with a “unique sonic signature”

The follow-up to the brand’s first plugin uses an XY pad to swiftly apply “squashy, slammy” compression

Three years after launching its inaugural plugin, I Heart NY, Baby Audio has unveiled IHNY2, the follow-up to its original parallel compressor.

IHNY2 boasts a complete visual overhaul to its predecessor but continues to drive Baby Audio’s mission to create “the hardest-hitting compressor in the industry.” A new central XY pad enables you to dial in the amount of parallel compression to your mix, as opposed to the original’s two knobs and one slider.

The plugin splits your audio into a dry and wet track. Using the XY pad, you’ll dictate the balance of the two tracks on the vertical axis, while using the horizontal access to set the compression amount of the wet track. As Baby Audio says, this lets you “operate the most important controls of the plugin in just one motion.”

As you set your parameters along the XY pad, an autogain algorithm will provide a consistent output level. You can adjust autogain manually with a slider on the front panel.

IHNY2 goes slightly deeper than I Heart NY in its configuration options. A dedicated Tweak panel offers access to standard parameters such as attack and release times, and compression ratio, alongside proprietary functions.

These bespoke parameters include the Punch control for emphasising attack transients; Harmonics, which lets you apply harmonic saturation that works more aggressively on heavily-compressed parts; Shape, which adds a custom “smiley EQ curve,” according to Baby Audio; Tilt, for working harder on the low- or high-end of your signal; and Lo + Hi Preserve, which can be used to prevent low and high frequencies being compressed above or below a threshold.

Baby Audio promises that IHNY2 sports its own unique sonic signature. “Its style of compression is clinical and aggressive,” but can also get “slammy” and “squashy” like some of the most coveted hardware compressors out there.

“We’re sure you’ll find that IHNY-2 sounds like none of your other plugins,” Baby Audio continues. “It’s not designed for ‘smooth’ work. But when you need some power, you’ll have a hard time finding a better companion. IHNY-2 is everything I Heart NY was – and so much more!”

IHNY2 comes preloaded with 156 presets created by the brand and pro engineers working in modern genres – which is exactly what the plugin is designed for.

Until 30 September, new customers can purchase IHNY 2 for $39, while owners of the original I Heart NY can upgrade for $25. The plugin is available in VST, VST3, AU and AAX formats and is compatible with M1-equipped Macs.

Learn more at babyau.io.

