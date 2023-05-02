Audius’ artist opt-in for AI collaboration “enables artists to interact with AI music in a way that protects their rights”

“It’s very important to emphasise that we in no way support AI tracks that are trained on Audius artists’ music and uploaded without their permission,” said Roneil Rumburg, co-founder CEO of Audius.

Audius has announced that it will empower artists and labels on the platform to opt-in to AI collaborations.

The platform is the largest decentralised music community and discovery database. This move allows artists to consent to interactions with AI-generated tracks uploaded by other artists and fans.

All the artists or label on Audius needs to do to “opt-in” is to toggle on the “AI-Friendly” button on their settings page.

“As the curiosity around AI-generated music reaches peak levels, we’re hearing from more and more artists on our platform that they would like a way to interact with AI-generated tracks that were trained on their music,” said Roneil Rumburg, Co-founder and CEO of Audius. “This is a way to enable artists who want to interact with AI music to do so in a way that protects their rights.

“It’s very important to emphasise that we in no way support AI tracks that are trained on Audius artists’ music and uploaded without their permission. This addition to the platform, however, does make it possible for artists who want to participate in this exciting new artform to do so in a way where the metadata can be tracked and their rights can be protected.”

AI, and the use of it without consent, has been a hot topic amongst musicians, especially after the release of an AI-generated track Heart on my Sleeve featuring the voice of Drake and The Weeknd.

Similarly, Grimes expressed her views about AI, stating on Twitter “Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings. I think it’s cool to be fused with a machine and I like the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright”.

While Audius is not necessarily “killing copyright”, it’s certainly an interesting step by giving artists the option to opt-in to their voice and music being used for AI purposes.

