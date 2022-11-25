MusicTech Awards 2022: Industry Awards Winners

Sure, we all love geeking out about new gear and sharing our favourite tracks from 2022, but we’d make little progress without the forward-thinking initiatives and movements from our industry.

As part of the MusicTech Awards 2022, we’re celebrating three moments that have pushed music technology forward and made our scene a nicer place to be in. The Changemaker, Studio Moment Of The Year and Launch Of The Year awards shine a light on the brands and creatives that found more ways to inspire listeners and music-makers.

Changemaker Award

Our Changemaker Award goes to those who have taken action on ensuring the industry is as inclusive as possible. In this year’s case, it goes to a band and a company who harnessed technology to give D/deaf and hard of hearing people a more immersive concert-going experience.

On their tour, Coldplay handed out Subpacs to those who requested them, allowing everyone, of whatever ability, to get as much out of their live shows as possible. In a tweet, the band said: “We want our concerts to be accessible to everyone, and for everyone to have the best possible experience.”

Studio Moment Of The Year

Studio Moment Of The Year is awarded to the studio that really had their moment in 2022. This will be a studio that has embarked on an important studio initiative, giving more opportunities for artists to make music using the best tools and facilities.

Tileyard in King’s Cross, London, is a vast complex of recording studios, video production studios, meeting spaces and offices. This year, it launched Tileyard X (TYX), a new addition of spaces: a Dolby Atmos spatial audio studio, seven music production suites, a vocal booth, a photography studio, multicast room and, according to Tileyard London, an ‘influencer room’ that’s primed for creating social media-focussed content.

Learn more and become a TYX member at tileyardx.com.

Launch Of The Year

Denmark Street in Soho, once known as Tin Pan Alley, is an iconic street that’s impacted the music industry. The street was once home to Regent Sound Studios, where the likes of The Rolling Stones and The Who recorded, and various instrument stores like Top Gear, record stores – even NME and Melody Maker were based there.

That’s why, when Roland announced that it was to open up its first ever London-based flagship store and showroom on Denmark Street, the music industry rejoiced. It’s quite simply music instrument heritage smack bang in the epicentre of music, precisely where Roland belongs.

“Having retailed in Central London previously, both in Harrods and the Virgin Megastore, we’re excited to return to this iconic music location,” CEO of Roland Europe, David Vazquez, said. “Our aim is to once again let musicians experience a wider range of products not currently available in Central London.”

Learn more about the Roland store and its launch at MusicTech.