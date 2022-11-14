MusicTech Awards 2022: The best hardware, software and innovations in music technology

Music makers have been treated to some stellar products in the music technology space in 2022. From staggeringly affordable software tools to novel grooveboxes and premium synthesizers, there’s been plenty to feed our Gear Acquisition Syndrome this year.

Of course, some products have stood above the rest. Whether it’s thanks to their luscious sound capabilities, their gorgeous aesthetics, or simply their ability to get producers debating about whether or not it lives up to the brand’s promise.

We’re celebrating the most important gear of 2022. This year’s MusicTech Awards comprises six major awards for all types of music equipment – check the nominees below and tune in for the winner’s announcement on 21 November.

Product Of The Year

Our most prestigious award goes to the influential product that has left MusicTech and the wider community in awe. This is poised to be a piece of kit that will be revered for years to come.

Nominees

READ MORE: The MusicTech Awards 2022’s Product Of The Year Nominees.

Gamechanger Award

The Gamechanger of 2022 has truly moved the needle and is paving the way for the future of music technology. The company behind this innovative product has triumphantly enhanced a preexisting concept or created a new one. This will, in short, change the game for music production.

Nominees

READ MORE: The MusicTech Awards 2022: Gamechanger Nominees.

Hype Award

Gear Acquisition Syndrome affects many producers. But who can blame us? There are so many inspiring instruments that we can imagine ourselves making a hit with. This year’s 2022 Hype Award goes to the instrument that had us all drooling over its featureset and design – even if we never did end up putting it in our cart.

Nominees

READ MORE: The MusicTech Awards 2022: Hype Nominees.

Essential Award

There are no bones about it – you need this product in your arsenal. The 2022 Essential award is given to a new or updated product that proves invaluable to any producer’s toolkit.

Nominees

READ MORE: The MusicTech Awards 2022: Essential Nominees.

Best Value Award

We all love a bargain. The Best Value of 2022 is the biggest bargain of them all. The winning product is a stunning asset to your studio and gives you more than you could ever ask for at its price point.

Nominees

READ MORE: The MusicTech Awards 2022: Best Value Nominees.

Design Award

It’s not all about looks – but it helps to have ’em. The Design Award goes to the product with the most inspiring design, or even one so quirky that we never saw it coming.

Nominees

READ MORE: The MusicTech Awards 2022: Design Nominees.

Artist and Industry awards

This year, we’re also spotlighting the best artist and producer moments of the year, alongside some of the music tech industry’s most impacting initiatives. Check out the list below.

Album Of The Year

Track Of The Year

Producer of the Year

Engineer of the Year

Changemaker Award

Launch of the Year

Studio Moment of the Year

